Trellis Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,073.5% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 179,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $32,512,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 39,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.