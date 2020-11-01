American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,321 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24,381.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,640 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,894,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,710,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,860,000 after purchasing an additional 546,456 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CM opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

