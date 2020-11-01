Trellis Advisors LLC Buys 89 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.6% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,350,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $579,229,000 after purchasing an additional 171,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 346,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,795 shares of company stock worth $4,946,452. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

