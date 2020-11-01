American Research & Management Co. Has $131,000 Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $156.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,677 shares of company stock valued at $762,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.