American Research & Management Co. Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON opened at $164.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.