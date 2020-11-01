American Research & Management Co. Buys 6,900 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,172.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 56.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,964 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

BAC opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

