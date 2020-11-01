American Research & Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after acquiring an additional 289,810 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.64. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

