Smart Money Group LLC Acquires 4,702 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,024 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,704,000 after purchasing an additional 529,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,323,000 after buying an additional 102,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 54,071 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 538,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 480,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.98. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

