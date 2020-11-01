Smart Money Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 1.5% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW opened at $182.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average of $200.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on WLTW. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.