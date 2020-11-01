American Research & Management Co. Sells 300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 1.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

