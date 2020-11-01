Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $31,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $8,137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 482,537 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 128,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $27.29 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

