Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Synopsys worth $27,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Synopsys by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $213.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $232.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

