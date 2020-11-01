Smart Money Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27,723.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 79,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,193,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,515,000 after buying an additional 696,722 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 77,953 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 87.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

