Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) rose 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 225,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 807% from the average daily volume of 24,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

