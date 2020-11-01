Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 124,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,000,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,388,000 after buying an additional 578,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.19.

GILD stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.