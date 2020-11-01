Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 397 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,914,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $603.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $617.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.56. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.85. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,562. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.08.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

