Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

