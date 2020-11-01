Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 21.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 77.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.08.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $13,532,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $603.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $617.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.56. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $663.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

