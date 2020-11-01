Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,386 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Synchrony Financial worth $31,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

NYSE:SYF opened at $25.02 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

