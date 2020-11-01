Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $36.34 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 32.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on McDonald’s from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

