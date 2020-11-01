PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 80,572 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of PPG Industries worth $39,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 36.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,657,000 after purchasing an additional 412,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 35.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 313,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $129.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

