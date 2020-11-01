UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $305.14 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $335.65. The stock has a market cap of $289.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

