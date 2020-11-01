Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,308 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $61,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,232 shares of company stock worth $2,206,280 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.