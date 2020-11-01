iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 39,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

