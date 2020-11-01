NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 193,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,870,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 93.1% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 85,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,802,000 after acquiring an additional 41,309 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

