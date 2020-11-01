Eukles Asset Management Buys 91 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,040.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $2,133,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,790.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $6,062,939 in the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPGP opened at $185.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average of $160.17. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $202.58.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

