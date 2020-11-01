Eukles Asset Management Acquires 25 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,278 shares of company stock worth $52,815,730. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,039.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $921.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $697.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

