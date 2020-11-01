Eukles Asset Management Has $1.80 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 49.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

