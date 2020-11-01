Eukles Asset Management Purchases 123 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Accenture by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $216.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.73. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,699.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

