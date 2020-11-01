Eukles Asset Management Buys 125 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems makes up about 2.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,567.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,384. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

VAR opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average of $143.24. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

