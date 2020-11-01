Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,070 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.7% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 83.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 791,319 shares of company stock worth $98,440,914 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Rowe upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NKE opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average is $104.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.