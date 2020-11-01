Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $216.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.83 and a 200 day moving average of $213.73. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

