Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $898,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,811 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,376 shares of company stock worth $20,042,368 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $447.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.50 and its 200-day moving average is $433.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.