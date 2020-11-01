Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 254 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $731.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $778.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $732.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,639.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $796.70.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

