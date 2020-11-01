Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,943 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $3,019,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,953,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,801,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 751,209 shares of company stock valued at $179,211,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

CRM opened at $232.27 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.21. The company has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

