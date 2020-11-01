Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

