Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $158.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

