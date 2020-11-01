Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 225.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 121,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 84,134 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.