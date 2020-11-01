Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $4.19 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

MDT opened at $100.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

