Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 4,439 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

Shares of BMY opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of -584.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

