Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,440 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $158.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.13. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

