Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 498 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $731.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $778.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $732.19. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $796.70.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

