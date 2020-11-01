Hammer Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hammer Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

