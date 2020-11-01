Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 4,131 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average of $128.27. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20. Insiders have sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.27.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

