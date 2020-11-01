Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.3% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Booking by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 135,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,069,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 21.3% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 18,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 125.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.39.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,622.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,730.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,670.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

