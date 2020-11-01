NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 948,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 554,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

NYSE:USB opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

