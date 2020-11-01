NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $299.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

