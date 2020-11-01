NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $299.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc.
Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc.
NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp
NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp
NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $19.46 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc.
Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $19.46 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc.
Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Shares Sold by Mad River Investors
Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Shares Sold by Mad River Investors
Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 25,205 Shares of Broadcom Inc.
Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 25,205 Shares of Broadcom Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report