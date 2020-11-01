Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $19.46 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 16.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 40.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in PayPal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush raised their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,206 shares of company stock worth $25,360,920 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

