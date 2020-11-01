Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A comprises approximately 1.0% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter valued at $1,301,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 7.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.24. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $151.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

