Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 25,205 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,205 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Broadcom worth $175,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 105.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 545,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after buying an additional 327,153 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 256.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,353,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $60,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total value of $18,559,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 675,895 shares of company stock worth $239,088,699. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $349.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.04 and its 200 day moving average is $319.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $387.80. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.